Kiev's terror against LPR spawned by inaction of international structures — ombuswoman

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The terror caused by the Kiev regime in Lugansk is born of the inaction of international human rights organizations, Viktoria Serdyukova, the human rights commissioner of the Lugansk People’s Republic, said on Monday.

"The bloody terror unleashed by the Kiev non-self-governing regime has been created by the inaction of international human rights organizations. The lack of response shows that international human rights institutions are politicized and biased. In fact, they are not fulfilling their direct obligations, which completely unties the hands of armed neo-Nazis," she wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on the increasing shelling of Lugansk by Ukrainian troops.