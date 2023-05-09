Nicaragua congratulates Russia with Victory Day

HAVANA, May 9. /TASS/. President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo sent their congratulations to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and citizens of the country on the occasion of the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War.

"We celebrate the anniversary of the Victory in the bright struggle against enemies of life and humankind," Nicaraguan leaders said. "We congratulate comrade president Vladimir Putin, Soviet families, Russian families, families of the fraternal and joint world with all victories, including those to definitely take place!" they added.