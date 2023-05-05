Zaporozhye nuke plant expects to complete building staff by fall — adviser

MELITOPOL, May 5. /TASS/. There are plans to complete building a staff team at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by this fall, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Rosenergoatom, told TASS.

"I think we will finish building a staff team by the fall," he said.

So far, more than 3,000 employees have signed a contract with the company that operates the ZNPP. Earlier, Karchaa told TASS that there were plans to hire another 1,200 people by late April or early May. He said that, according to Russian standards, 5,000 to 6,000 employees were needed if all the six power units were to be restarted at the nuclear facility.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).