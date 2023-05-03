Hungarian legislature passes resolution to reject immigration

BUDAPEST, May 3. /TASS/. The Hungarian National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to support the government’s harsh immigration policy.

The resolution entitled "On Rejection of Immigration and Local Support for Migrant Origin Countries" was approved in a 143-10 vote, with 23 abstentions.

According to the parliament's website, the resolution was submitted by the Christian Democratic People’s Party faction, which is part of the ruling coalition along with the Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Alliance party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Lawmakers from these parties, as well as the nationalist Our Homeland movement supported the document, while representatives of the left-wing opposition voted against it, and the faction of the Democratic Coalition party refused to vote in protest.

"Hungary's position on migration is clear: We do not want to become a country of immigrants," the resolution said.

It noted that in order to protect the country’s identity and Christian culture, "migration must be stopped, borders must be protected, and assistance to migrant origin countries must be provided locally." The document also stated that immigration issues should be the responsibility of the national government, a condition that should be respected whenever Hungary joins any international migration-related agreements.

The resolution is not binding, but it indicated that Hungary will continue to turn away immigrants from Asia and Africa, defying calls from other countries and the European Union. Pope Francis suggested during his visit to Budapest last week that Hungarians keep their doors open, implying greater openness toward immigrants.