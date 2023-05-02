Two men sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison in case related to Dugina murder

TULA, May 2. /TASS/. Alexander Suchkov and Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday were each sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison on charges if forging registration papers for a car that was used by the purported killers of Darya Dugina to leave Russia, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

The verdict was made by Judge Nina Panarina in the city of Tula. The court also banned the men from engaging in any activity related to administering websites and messaging apps for 2 1/2 years.

The prosecution had asked for 3 years and 11 months for the suspects.

The defendants said they repented their crimes and pleaded for the punishment to be other than incarceration.