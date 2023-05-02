Russia to spare no effort to bring life in new regions back to normal — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities will do everything in their power to bring life in the country’s new regions back to normal, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Roads, housing, educational, healthcare and energy facilities are being built and repaired. Industrial and agricultural production is being set up. Naturally, we will continue to consistently address these issues so that life in cities and villages in these regions can return back to normal," he pledged.

Despite all the difficulties, this large-scale work is being done "both in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, and in Donbass," he stressed.