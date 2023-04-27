Azerbaijan’s top diplomat expects Armenia to return to negotiating table soon

BAKU, April 27. /TASS/. Armenia will soon return to the negotiating table for talks on resolving the situation in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, the parties have not held in-person meetings since last November due to Armenia’s unconstructive position. However, Armenia is expected to return to the negotiating table in the near future at the insistence of and numerous calls by international partners," Azerbaijan’s top diplomat pointed out at a press conference following talks with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna.

When speaking about the expectations for the negotiation process, Bayramov emphasized that they should be realistic. "It’s not an easy process. Holding another round of talks is a very important next stage and step in the process. This is why we support and welcome this process and we will take part in it, doing our best to advance the peace process," the Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed.