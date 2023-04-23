Measles vaccination provides for long-term immunity, expert says

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Immunity against measles is maintained for a long time with vaccinated individuals but those not confident in earlier vaccination and frequently communicating with people by the nature of their work should better pass the antibodies test, associate professor of the Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University Ivan Konovalov told TASS.

"Even those vaccinated as early as in 1960s often keep immunity. The point is that if the antibodies level declined consequently with a vaccinated person, than he or she could come through the infection latently, thereby increasing again his or her immune status," the expert said.

The double vaccination against measles protects the human body during a very long period of time, actually for life, Konovalov noted.

"If an individual is not confident [that he was vaccinated against measles] or his professional activity is associated with a possible contact - suppose medical workers or teachers, then it will be certainly appropriate to evaluate the own immunity, especially that a large number of laboratories makes possible to perform a test for protecting antibodies against measles. They are formed either in case of coming through the disease, even in the childhood, keeping for many years, or in case of completed vaccination. If such levels of an individual are in the ‘gray’ area or are negative due to some reasons, then yes, an additional vaccination or revaccination is recommended," the expert added.