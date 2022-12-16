Unidentified fragments found near Volgograd cause no infrastructure damage — authorities

VOLGOGRAD, December 16. /TASS/. The metallic fragments that were discovered in the Yelan District of the Volgograd Region after the fall of an unidentified object did not damage the infrastructure, the district administration said on its Telegram channel, citing municipality head Dmitry Litvinov.

Previously, information emerged on social media that fragments of unidentified flying objects were discovered in various parts of the Yelan District. Some fragments were found in a field, while others were discovered in residential areas.

"According to the most recent information from the district’s emergency services, the fragments inflicted no damage to socially important infrastructure, and nobody was injured," the administration said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations and police specialists are working at the scene. District residents will be informed via official social media groups and mass media as new information becomes available, the administration added.