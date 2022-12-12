Newest coronavirus vaccine passes pre-clinical trials — Gamaleya Center

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Upgraded coronavirus vaccines developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center have undergone pre-clinical trials and now researchers are waiting for amendments to the legislation to make it possible to swiftly change the vaccines’ composition, Vladimir Gushchin, head of the Gamaleya Center’s coronavirus infection reference center, said on Monday.

"Since last year, the Gamaleya Center has developed upgraded antigen ingredients [of Covid vaccines]. These antigen ingredients are through pre-clinical trials. The health ministry is currently amending government resolution No441 (on the use of medicines to be used amid threats of emergencies - TASS), which will make it possible for us to swiftly change vaccine ingredients," he said.

The Russian health ministry in October drafted a government resolution to simplify the procedure of changing the ingredients of coronavirus vaccines to adjust them to new virus variants. Under the document, the results of pre-clinical trials of the new vaccine variant’s safety and the efficacy and results of the assessment of the new vaccine variant’s reactogenicity and potency in at least 50 healthy volunteers without clinical trials will be needed.

Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said in mid-November that groups for testing the upgraded coronavirus vaccine were being formed.