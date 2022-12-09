Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin dropped by 0.2% and stood at 77.9%, according to the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center that published the results of a survey conducted from November 28 to December 4 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77.9% of respondents answered positively (-0.2% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's work was 74.3% (+0.2% over the week)," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government stood at 52.7% (+1.1%) and 49.1% (+1.1%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 61.5% of respondents (+0.3% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 32.5% of respondents (+2.1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 31.4% (+1.8%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 15.9% (-0.3%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 8% (-2.2%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.7% (-0.5%), with the CPRF supported by 10.7% (+0.3%). The LDPR got 8.5% (no changes over the week), A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 6.2% (+0.2% over the week), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.9% (no changes).