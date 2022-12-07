Russia’s diplomats in Berlin in the dark over arrest of Russian citizen in Germany

BERLIN, December 7. /TASS/. Berlin has not yet notified the Russian Embassy to Germany of the arrest of a Russian female suspected of plotting a coup in the country, Russia’s diplomats said in a statement on Wednesday.

"So far, the Russian Embassy to Germany has not received any notifications from the German side of the arrest of a female Russian national as part of that case," the diplomats said, adding that they had sent a request to the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office "to determine the circumstances of what happened."

The Russian diplomats assured that if the Russian woman contacted them, she would be given "the necessary legal and consular assistance" within their authority.

Earlier, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office reported foiling a plot to overthrow the country’s government. As part of a large-scale operation involving about 3,000 policemen, Germany’s special services detained 25 out of more than 50 people suspected of plotting a coup. A Russian, Vitaliya B., who allegedly helped the suspects contact Russian representatives, is among the detainees.

During the operation, Germany’s biggest ever, searches were conducted in more than 130 houses and apartments across 11 out of the country’s 16 federal states. The terrorist cell proved to be a large network and included a descendant of Prussian princes, a politician, senior military officers, and the Defense Ministry’s special troops. The putschists had set up a government-like council and had a military wing. Besides, they actively recruited supporters from among the army and the police. The members of the cell allegedly planned an assault on the country’s parliament (Bundestag) using a small armed group.