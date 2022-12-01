Russia’s Justice Ministry releases list of people, entities designated as foreign agents

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Justice Ministry on Thursday published a full list of people and entities that had been designated as foreign agents in the country, according to data on the ministry’s website.

The list has 493 names.

A new law on foreign agents that took effect on Thursday stipulates maintaining a unified list instead of four lists that existed before. The list will also contain data about the reason for the designations.

Another list is being created for people that are affiliated with foreign agents. People are deemed affiliated if they hold posts at a foreign-agent entity, are its founders, members, participants or chief executives.