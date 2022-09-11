Belgorod region sets up centers to accommodate, feed refugees from Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Mobile facilities have been set up on the border of Russia’s Belgorod Region with the Kharkov Region to provide food and shelter from cold to refugees from Ukraine, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

He said there was a long line of cars near a border checkpoint, in which refugees were waiting to enter Russia.

"Meal stations have been set up and food delivery has also been arranged across the border to the Kharkov Region side," the governor said on Telegram.

The region is ready to accommodate the refugees at a temporary settlement, Gladkov said.

He said he inspected border checkpoints to see how the refugees were getting on at the border and praised volunteers that helped the refugees.

Andrey Turchak, a secretary of United Russia’s General Council, on Saturday said the party moved its volunteers from Balakleya, Kupyansk, Izyum and Volchansk to a temporary accommodation facility on the border with the Belgorod region. The facility is accommodating the refugees that are fleeing the Kharkov Region due to intensified shelling by Ukraine. There are more than 400 cars waiting at the border.