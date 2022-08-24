Crimean court upholds arrest of man suspected of plotting terrorist attack on Victory Day

SIMFEROPOL, August 24. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Crimea upheld a ruling of a lower court to hold in custody a man that’s suspected of plotting a terrorist attack targeting civilians and troops on the Victory Day, the court said on Wednesday.

"The Supreme Court of the Republic of Crimea has upheld the ruling of the Kiev District Court of Simferopol," the court said, adding that the suspect was a Ukrainian citizen. "According to agencies that conducted a preliminary investigation, the terrorist attack was meant to target the civilian population and servicemen of the Russian Federation during the festivities dedicated to the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War."

The court said it had ruled on an appeal from the defendant’s lawyer.