Order of Courage awarded to Darya Dugina posthumously — presidential decree

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to award the Order of Courage posthumously to Russian journalist and public activist Darya Dugina, who was assassinated on August 20, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

"To award the Order of Friendship to Darya Alexandrovna Dugina, a correspondent of Tsragrad Media private joint-stock company, Moscow (posthumously), for courage and dedication demonstrated while performing her professional duties," the decree reads.

Darya Dugina was born in 1992 into the family of philosopher Alexander Dugin. She graduated from the Moscow State University, specializing in philosophy. She worked in mass media outlets, including as a correspondent in Donbass. She was killed in the evening of August 20, when an explosive device went off in her car travelling along a highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was devised by the Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.