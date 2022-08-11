Average monthly audience of VKontakte social network up 5.1% in Q2 2022 — press service

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The average monthly audience of VKontakte social network gained 5.1% and reached 75.7 mln users as of the end of the second quarter in 2022, press service of the social network said.

"In the second quarter, the average monthly audience of the social network in Russia, contrary to the start of the vacation period and the summer season, amounted to record-breaking 75.7 mln, while the average daily audience across the quarter was 49.1 mln," the press service said.

The monthly coverage of VKontakte in June accounted for 83% of the Russian Internet audience, including 53% visiting the platform on the daily basis, the press service noted, citing Mediascope data. The average time spent by users in the social network was 47.1 minutes.