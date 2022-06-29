Over 380 tonnes of aid handed to civilians in DPR, Ukraine in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Five humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Ukraine’s southern regions on Wednesday when more than 380 tonnes of humanitarian aid were handed to civilians, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said.

"On June 29, 2022, five humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as in the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 381 tonnes of daily essentials and food were handed to the population," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The general added that federal executive bodies along with Russian regions, a wide range of public organizations and patriotic movements continue to accumulate humanitarian aid, while more than 41,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been readied at collection points.

Since March 2, Russia has delivered over 37,770 tonnes of daily essentials, foodstuffs, medicines and medical products to Ukraine, and conducted 1,231 humanitarian actions.