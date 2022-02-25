Ukrainian shells landed in South Russia at least 14 times - investigators

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. At least 14 incidents, in which Ukrainian shells landed in southern Russia’s Rostov Region, have been registered so far, and criminal cases have been launched into them, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee has told TASS.

"Today, at least 14 incidents in which shells landed on the Russian territory have been registered. Among other things, a building used by the FSB Border Guards Department in the Rostov Region was destroyed. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal cases into these incidents," the statement says.

The committee said that starting from 2014, it has established 180 high-ranking Ukrainian military and governmental officials, involved in crimes in Donbass.

"Since 2014, a total of 481 criminal cases have been launched into events in Ukraine and Donbass. Among the suspects are members of Ukraine’s political and military leadership, members of radical nationalist groups and law enforcement officials. A total of 180 individuals are being brought to justice as part of the criminal cases," the Investigative Committee said.

"Moreover, over 146,000 people have been interviewed since 2014, and over 22,000 have been recognized as victims, including about 2,400 minors," it said.

According to earlier Investigative Committee reports, at least 5,500 civilians have been injured and over 2,600 killed since the military conflict broke out in Donbass. About 2,200 infrastructure facilities have been destroyed.

"Shelling attacks and gunfire opened by pro-government troops of Ukraine were the main cause of civilian casualties," the committee said.