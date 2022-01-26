Russia’s Interior Ministry places brother of blogger Alexey Navalny on wanted list

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has listed Oleg Navalny, the brother of blogger Alexey Navalny, as wanted under criminal charges, according to the agency’s database.

"Navalny Oleg, born on 09.04.1983, is wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the listing said. No other details were specified.

Earlier, the representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia appealed to court to convert Oleg Navalny’s suspended sentence to jail time for not complying with the restrictions imposed on him by the court over the case on the violation of sanitary regulations.

Last year, Moscow’s Preobrazhensky Court sentenced Oleg Navalny to one year of a suspended prison sentence. According to the prosecution, he made appeals via social networks, urging people to take part in an unauthorized protest rally in January 2021, thus violating the coronavirus requirements.