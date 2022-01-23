Some 72 COVID-19 cases recorded among those arrived at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, January 23. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have registered some 72 COVID-19 cases among members of foreign delegations, who arrived in Beijing, the Olympic Organizing Committee said on Sunday.

According to the statement published on the official website, from 00:00 on January 4 to 23:59 on January 22 local time, as many as 2,586 delegation members arrived in China, some 171 of which were athletes and officials and 2,415 others were the representatives of other interested parties. As a result of the COVID-19 testing, 72 cases of the infection were recorded among the representatives of other interested parties. Currently, no COVID-19 cases have been detected among athletes and officials.