Mass media watchdog demands Meta unblock account of Russian delegation to Vienna talks

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s mass communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor, said on Sunday it demands Meta immediately unblock the official Facebook account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"On January 16, Roscomnadzor issued a letter to the American company Meta Platforms, which owns the Facebook social network, demanding it immediately lift all restrictions from the official account of the Russian delegation to the military security and arms control talks in Vienna and provide explanations concerning the reasons for such restrictions," it said.

According to earlier reports, Facebook has blocked access to the official account of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control established by the Russian foreign ministry, citing prohibited content as a reason.

In its letter, the watchdog stresses that the Meta administration’s actions violate key principles of free circulation of information and unimpeded access to it. "Roscomnadzor slams it as an act of censorship, which is banned by the Russian constitution," it said.