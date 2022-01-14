Montenegro extradites Russian fraudster who pulled off million-dollar VAT scam

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Montenegro has extradited Russian citizen Nikolay Kaymakchi, who as part of a criminal underworld gang, pilfered about 100 million rubles (1 million dollars) using fictitious documents to get VAT refunds from the federal budget, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Friday.

"Nikolay Kaymakchi accused of committing fraud on a massive scale has been extradited from Montenegro. Today, in Podgorica Airport, he was handed over to members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service for his transportation to Moscow," she said.

According to Volk, the perpetrator, as part of an organized group, took part in furnishing fictitious documents on the financial and economic results of a number of companies in Rostov-on-Don. The documents contained bogus information about their transactions, enabling these companies to get VAT refunds from the federal budget. "After handing in these declarations to the tax authorities, the defendant and his accomplices embezzled a total of about 100 million rubles," the spokeswoman added.

The group’s criminal activity was foiled when they sought to defraud the federal coffers by getting some more VAT refunds to the tune of over 60 million rubles ($800,000) for the second quarter of 2014. A criminal case was initiated under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.