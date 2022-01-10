Kremlin has no plans on regulating social networks in Russia due to events in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Currently, there are no initiatives coming from the Kremlin on regulating social networks in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Currently there is nothing of the kind," he said in response to a question as to whether against the background of the events in Kazakhstan the Russian president’s administration may introduce initiatives for regulating the activity of social networks in the country.

The Kremlin official noted that "obviously, the social networks bear just as much evil as good." "And the task is to undertake measures to curb this evil. This is not a new story, it is quite old, it was simply obviously confirmed yet again during the recent events in Kazakhstan," Putin’s press secretary said.

Overall, speaking of ensuring security, particularly in those Russian regions bordering Kazakhstan, the spokesman stressed that "both the commander-in-chief and the special services always undertake special measures against the background of similar events in order to be protected against the infiltration of a terrorist threat."

During the Monday CSTO online summit on the situation in Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that "through internet communications and social networks, the attempts to get citizens involved in protest rallies continue, which also become a harbinger of a terrorist attack." The Russian leader pointed out that the experience of the recent events in Kazakhstan confirms that "certain forces are not above using the cyberspace and the social networks for the recruitment of extremists and terrorists, creating militant sleeper cells."