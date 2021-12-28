US, EU rejection of Sputnik V a mistake, Argentine epidemiologist says

BUENOS AIRES, December 28. /TASS/. The US and EU member states stripped themselves of a good coronavirus vaccine by rejecting the Russian-made Sputnik V, says Argentine epidemiologist Gabriela Piovano.

"Without the Sputnik V, the US and Europe stripped their citizens of a very good vaccine," says the specialist from the Dr. Francisco Javier Muniz infectious disease hospital, one of Argentina’s lead medical institutions, according to without the Perfil newspaper.

According to Piovano, Pfizer’s vaccine may be considered "the worst" due to the requirements to its transportation and storage. She also considers the proposed boost doze that should be administered three months after the second jab a disadvantage.

The Sputnik V has become the first Covid vaccine, obtained by Argentina. The republic authorized the vaccine for emergency use on December 23, 2020; Argentine medical staff started taking this vaccine just nine days later.