Russian Justice Ministry includes two LGBT organizations in foreign agents list

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Justice has included the Coming Out LGBT initiative group from St. Petersburg and the Revers LGBT+ initiative group from Krasnodar in the list of unregistered non-governmental organizations fulfilling the function of a foreign agent, the agency’s website reported on Friday.

"On December 24, 2021, in complying with the requirement of existing legislation of the Russian Federation, the unregistered non-governmental organizations functioning without acquiring the right of a legal entity, the Revers LGBT+ initiative group and the St. Petersburg Coming Out LGBT initiative group were included in the list of unregistered non-governmental organizations fulfilling the function of a foreign agent," the statement said.

The Coming Out LGBT group was founded in St. Petersburg in 2008. The goal of its activity is the universal recognition of human dignity and equal rights of all regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Revers LGBT+ initiative group was founded in Krasnodar in 2015. It lists as its mission the protection of the rights and interests of LGBT individuals, overcoming discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, promoting healthy lifestyle, educational and cultural activities, promoting the values of democracy and human rights

According to information on the Justice Ministry’s website, both organizations receive funding from the Sphere social and legal charitable foundation which has also been included in the list of foreign agents.