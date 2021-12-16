Collection inspired by Li ethnic motifs debuts at Hainan Fashion Week

SANYA /China/, December 16. /TASS/. The debut show of a collection featuring elements of traditional embroidery of Li people (one of the national minorities living in China) was held at the Hainan International Fashion Week 2021 in Sanya, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

Li are an indigenous people of Hainan Island who speak the language of the same name, which belongs to the Tai-Kadai language family common to Indochina. In the People's Republic of China, women of this ethnic group are believed to be skilled weavers. According to a legend, Huang Daopo, a famous creator of many textile techniques in China, who lived in XIII-XIV centuries, was taught weaving in Hainan by local craftswomen.

According to Hainan Daily, the fashion show was held on December 14. The products were presented by Bulibushe, a Hainanese clothing brand created in 2014.

The article noted that the unique collection with ethnic motifs has become a symbol of the way modern fashion and national traditions intertwine. On the one hand, it embodied all the modern trends, on the other hand it reflected the identity of Li. All of the costumes participating in the show were handmade.

The newspaper also emphasized that the main goal of the organizers of the fashion week was not only to develop the fashion industry in Hainan, but also to popularize local culture.

Hainan International Fashion Week was held from December 11 to 15. According to the organizers, the event hosted leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of companies involved in the promotion of luxury brands.