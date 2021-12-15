Russia eyes registration, supplies of Sputnik Light to Morocco — Trade Representative

RABAT, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is currently considering registration and organization of supplies of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine to Morocco, Russian trade representative in the country Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili told TASS on Wednesday.

"The final decision on volumes and timeframe for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines is with the Ministry of Health of Morocco. Russia is currently viewing the issue of registration and organization of Sputnik Light vaccine deliveries to the Kingdom for its use as a booster," the trade representative said.

"The Russian vaccine Sputnik V was registered by the Health Ministry of Morocco for use on the territory of the country earlier in March 2021. However, supplies of the pharmaceutical have not started yet," he added.