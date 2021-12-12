Venezuela receives first Sputnik Light vaccine shipments - Russian envoy

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 12. /TASS/. The first shipments of the Sputnik Light Covid vaccines have been delivered to Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to the republic Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told TASS Saturday.

"The second plane carrying the Sputnik Light has just landed in Caracas," he said. Earlier, Venezuelan media reported the arrival of the first batch of the Russian vaccine.

Venezuela approved the use of the Sputnik Light earlier in May. The vaccine will be used for revaccination of previously vaccinated patients.

"The shipments of the Russian medication are being carried in unprecedented timeframe: the ordered 7 million doses of the vaccine ordered by Caracas will be delivered in full in the upcoming days," the Russian embassy said in its press release.

According to Venezuelan authorities, over 80% of people have already been vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 437,000 people have contracted the disease, with 5,229 deaths.