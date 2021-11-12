Russia circulates at UNSC its assessment of replies to query over Navalny incident

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia has circulated as an official document of the UN Security Council its assessment of replies received from Britain, Germany, France and Sweden to its query over the incident involving blogger Alexey Navalny. These countries’ stance does not allow for establishing the truth within the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release on Friday.

"We state that the unconstructive stance taken by Britain, Germany, France and Sweden did not allow for establishing, within the framework of the mechanisms envisaged by article 9 of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the real circumstances of the incident involving Navalny," reads the document, which contains Russia’s assessments of the replies from the above-mentioned countries.

"This paper was circulated in the capacity of an official document of the UN Security Council and an official document of the 98th session of the OPCW Executive Council," a footnote reads.