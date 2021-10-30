Russian Health Ministry recommends using Sputnik Light only as COVID booster jab

VLADIMIR, October 30. /TASS/. The Sputnik Light vaccine should be used only for revaccination, and corresponding amendments to vaccination guidelines will be published later in the day, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during his working trip to the Vladimir region on Saturday.

"As the Delta variant is spreading, changes in the methodological recommendations on vaccination will definitely be issued today, and they will read, ‘Sputnik Light shall be used only for revaccination’," Murashko said.

According to the Russian health minister, it is still recommended to use the coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized in Russia, including Sputnik V, for the first vaccination.

Murashko referred to the very low vaccination rates in the over 60s in the Vladimir Region.

"As of today, they are a group that are first to become ill [with COVID] and to become seriously ill," the minister added.