Coronavirus figures on the rise in 67 Russian regions, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The growth in coronavirus cases across Russia went up 14% last week, and coronavirus is on the rise in 67 regions, Russian sanitary watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Monday.

"According to data for last week, we saw growth by another 14%. It means that we are having quite a quick growth," said Anna Popova, the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

The incidence in coronavirus cases is growing by 20% or more in 12 regions. "We have 12 regions that show a quicker growth, with a rate of 20% or more," Popova told a meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of the coronavirus in the Russian Federation. Special measures are needed there, she stressed.

About 235 million people have been infected worldwide since the coronavirus pandemic began, and over 4.8 million people have died. According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country reports 7,612,317 COVID-19 cases overall. As many as 6,740,491 coronavirus patients have recovered, and 210,801 people have succumbed to the virus.