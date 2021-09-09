Sanya launches eco-friendly air conditioning project for public facilities

HAIKOU, September 9. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya launched a large-scale project to use low-carbon energy for air conditioning in public facilities, reported www.hinews.cn.

The total investment will amount to 1.26 billion yuan (about $ 195 million). The project is being implemented by EDF Changfeng (Sanya) Energy and includes the construction of three power plants and 30 km of cooling pipes across the Haitan Bay in Sanya.

The said facilities, writes the news outlet, after the completion of construction will allow the provision of cooling services for premises inside public facilities with an area of ​​about 4.7 million square meters in the bay area.

This will be a pilot project for the use of advanced energy-saving technologies with low carbon emissions in Sanya, which will reduce the use of coal by 30,000 tonnes and reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide per year in the amount of up to 100,000 tonnes.