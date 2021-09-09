Putin to pay last respects to late emergencies minister, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to pay a personal visit to the final farewell ceremony for deceased Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.

"We expect that the president will definitely pay his last respects to Zinichev," Peskov noted.

The final farewell ceremony devoted to the deceased minister will take place on September 10 in Moscow from 08:00 to 09:00 a.m. (Moscow Time) in the building of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s National Crisis Management Center. On the same day, Zinichev will be buried in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, where he was born.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Emergencies Ministry said that its Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life. Putin expressed his sincere condolences over the minister’s death and awarded him the Hero of Russia title posthumously.

Zinichev had worked in state security bodies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018, he served as deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev had served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.