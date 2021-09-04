Bahrain allows use of Sputnik Light vaccine as booster - RDIF

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Bahrain approved the use of the Russian Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine as a booster, the vaccine’s Twitter account announced on Saturday with a link to GDN Online news portal.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain officially authorized the use of the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine as one of the two possible boosters in the national booster program," the statement said.

It was noted that residents of Bahrain can use Sputnik Light or Pfizer/Biontech vaccine as a booster for re-vaccination.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The effectiveness of the single-component vaccine "Sputnik Light" is 79.4% from the 28th day after immunization.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for use in 70 countries with a total population of over 4 bln people.