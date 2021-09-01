Putin urges wider public efforts to protect children on Internet

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The content of the online space is essential for the well-being and safety of children, and the efforts of the state alone are no longer enough, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

He said this at the ceremony of signing voluntary commitments by the companies that founded the Russian alliance on the protection of children in the digital space.

"The content of the virtual, digital space is essential for the well-being and safety of our children and they must be reliably protected in this area. It is obvious that the effort of the state, through laws and regulations is not enough. It is crucially important that society, businesses themselves take action and understand their role and responsibility," he said.

The President also considers it important to ensure that "the online space is filled with positive, educational content."

"Of course, this content should first of all be useful and interesting," Putin said.

"Here we need to act together, to involve leading education centers and platforms in the development of creative solutions, as well as communities of educators, parents, young creative teams, to take into account the experience of ombudsmen for children, resources of volunteer and youth associations," he went on.

Putin thanked the alliance member companies for their responsible approach in this area.

"Digital technologies are widespread in our lives, and for children they have become a natural, integral element. It seems that our children are already born with the skills to control electronic devices, they master them so quickly and confidently, from a very early preschool age they have access to the Internet. All this affects their knowledge of the world, their studies at school, and communication with peers," the head of state said.

But he noted that sometimes grown-ups do not pay attention to how children spend their leisure time.