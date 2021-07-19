Russia consistently delivered development goals, despite pandemic challenges — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia has consistently delivered development goals despite difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said by a video link at the meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects.

"Despite great trials and the need to mobilize resources to combat the coronavirus, we consistently progressed because we always, even in the most difficult time, kept the focus on our common national goals that are close and clear for every citizen of the country," Putin said.

Among such goals are the rise of regions, cities and settlements, creation of new jobs, welfare and prosperity of Russian families, the President added.