‘Proven their efficiency’: Kremlin hails Moscow authorities’ steps in battling coronavirus

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities have repeatedly proven their efficiency in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"The Moscow authorities have proven their efficiency in the fight against the novel coronavirus on many occasions. The Moscow healthcare system has the potential to rapidly increase its hospital bed capacity and promptly involve reserves," Peskov noted.

"Within the scope of its special powers, the [Moscow city] leadership makes such decisions. Let me reiterate that Moscow has already proven its efficiency and competence in the fight against the pandemic," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to the question about the lifting of mandatory QR codes for entering cafes and restaurants in the Russian capital.

As of July 19, Moscow eateries, including food courts at shopping malls can choose the format of receiving visitors offline either with or without QR codes that were imposed three weeks ago to indicate that people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have immunity. The decision to ease the restrictions was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on July 16 who stated that the epidemiological situation in the Russian capital had improved and over 3.8 million people or about 30% of Moscow residents had received at least one COVID-19 jab.