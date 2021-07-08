Coronavirus cases among those fully vaccinated are rare - sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, July 9./TASS/. Russians fully vaccinated against coronavirus get infected only in 0.7% of the cases, the chief of the Russian sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Thursday.

Those who have been inoculated and get infected with coronavirus develop no symptoms of the disease, only two in 300 vaccinated people may develop symptoms, Popova said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade in the Vesti program on Rossiya-1 television. All three Russian vaccines on the market give almost the same figures. "Serious cases after vaccination are next to nothing," she stressed, adding that taking into account those infected after getting the first doze of the vaccine the number of infections will be higher, since these people have not yet developed the immunity.

Cases of reinfection with coronavirus are isolated in Russia, and stand at not more than one percent, the chief of the Russian sanitary watchdog said.

"Medics who deal directly with the people who believe they have been infected for a second or third time, they first of all say - we must look into how they were diagnosed a year or a year-and-a-half ago. There can be special aspects," she said.

"But in any case, even if we accept that this diagnosis was a second, the number of these people is minimal, around one percent, not more," she said.

Popova said that some regions report slightly more reinfections, while other regions - fewer.