MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The first group of eleven children have been inoculated with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Ismail Osmanov, chief pediatrician of Moscow’s health department and chief physician of the Bashlyayeva children’s hospital, said on Tuesday.

"Today, we inoculated eleven children. Another group will be vaccinated next. In all, fifty people will be inoculated at the [Bashlyayeva children’s] hospital," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.