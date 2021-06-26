Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll

BOGOTA, June 27. /TASS/. The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, which is the record high daily death toll in Colombia since the start of the pandemic. The previous record was set on June 24 with 689 deaths.

"On June 26, we confirmed the recovery of 29,099 patients, 33,594 new cases and 693 deaths [from COVID-19] in Colombia. In total, the number of recoveries has reached 3,829,487, the number of coronavirus patients has reached 4,126,340, and the death toll went up to 104,014," the ministry informed on Twitter.

Colombia documented the first case of the novel coronavirus on March 6, 2020. On March 17, President Ivan Duque declared a state of emergency in the republic for 30 days. Later, the authorities introduced a nationwide quarantine from March 24 to April 13, which was repeatedly extended. Since September 1, the country has announced selective isolation measures.