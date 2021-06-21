Russia documents 17,378 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia has documented 17,378 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,334,204, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.33%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,811 cases have been documented in the Moscow Region, the highest daily case count since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,046 daily cases have been documented in St. Petersburg, 268 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 243 in Buryatia, 199 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 326,070 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 440 in past 24 hours compared to 450 on the previous day, taking the total to 129,801.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.43%.

In particular, 80 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg followed by the Nizhny Novgorod Region (20), the Buryatia Region (15), the Sverdlovsk Region (14), the Moscow Region (13), the Ulyanovsk Region (13) and the Perm Region (13).

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 8,361 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,878,333.

The share of those recovered has fallen to 91.5% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 997 patients have recovered in the Moscow Region, 425 in St. Petersburg, 177 in the Voronezh Region, 168 in the Rostov Region, 151 in the Sverdlovsk Region.