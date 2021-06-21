Moscow Region reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in the Moscow Region reached 1,800 in the past 24 hours, the record-high number reported since the pandemic began, regional Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova said at a Moscow Region government meeting on Monday.

"In the past week, the number of patients with the virus [diagnosis] confirmed by laboratories rose by 3% or 8,500 people. The number of daily [case] detections reached 1,800. It is our absolute record. We did not have this increase in the infections identified daily either in the first or the second waves," she noted.

She underlined that more than 2,000 hospital beds were additionally set up for coronavirus patients in the past week. On average, more than 1,000 people are hospitalized daily.

"Our 20-29 age group of hospitalized patients rose by 1% (in two weeks - TASS). The other group of up to 50 years are shrinking but the 20-29 group is growing," the official added.