Russia reports 17,906 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,906 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,299,215. This is the highest number since January 31, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.34%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Karachay-Cherkessia and North Ossetia-Alania (0.06% each), the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, Ingushetia and Kabardino-Balkaria (0.08% each), Tuva and Adygea (0.09% each).

The Moscow Region reported 1,456 new cases (the highest number since January 3), St. Petersburg - 996, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 231, Buryatia - 226 and the Voronezh Region - 193.

Currently, 308,961 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.

Recoveries and deaths

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,684 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,861,343.

According to the crisis center, recoveries account for about 92% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,379 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 957 in the Moscow Region, 190 in the Rostov Region, 171 in the Voronezh Region and 162 in the Tambov Region.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 466 in the past 24 hours compared to 453 deaths confirmed a day earlier, this is the highest number since March 13. As many as 128,911 people have died nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.43%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Sixty-six COVID-19 patients died in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, 20 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The Ulyanovsk and Sverdlovsk regions reported 14 deaths each, while the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Territory and Buryatia recorded 12 fatalities each.