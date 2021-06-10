Larisa Shoigu, lawmaker and sister of Russia’s defense minister, passes away aged 68

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Larisa Shoigu, the member of United Russia faction in Russia’s lower house of parliament and sister of the Russian defense minister, has died aged 68, head of the faction Sergey Neverov announced via Facebook on Thursday, extending condolences to her family and friends.

"I express my deepest condolences to the family and close ones over the passing of Larisa Shoigu. She was a great person who was wholeheartedly devoted to her native Tyva Region and defended its [region’s] interests in the State Duma (lower house of parliament — TASS)," he wrote.

According to Neverov, "thanks to her professionalism, personal qualities and involvement, fairness and desire to help people, Larisa [Shoigu] won love and respect both among colleagues and friends and in widest public circles." "Her passing is a big loss for all of us," the lawmaker added. He did not specify the cause of death.

A source close to Shoigu said that she died after a serious and long battle with an illness. Earlier, several media sources reported that she had passed away after suffering a coronavirus-related stroke.

Larisa Shoigu was the elder sister of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.