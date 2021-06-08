US student Trevor Reed jailed in Russia hospitalized with coronavirus, says girlfriend

MOSCOW, June 8./TASS/. American student Trevor Reed, sentenced for assaulting police officers in Moscow, has been hospitalized to a prison hospital with coronavirus, his girlfriend Alina Tsybulnik told TASS on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, Reed is in grave condition, he has coronavirus infection. We have no opportunity to pass medicines for him, and we also don’t know what kind of aid he receives there," she added.

American student Trevor Reed was sentenced last year to 9 years in penal colony for violent assault of a police officer in Moscow. According to investigators, in August 2019 Reed attacked police officers who arrived after a phone call of Moscow residents. They complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women. When the foreigner was taken to the police station, in the vehicle, he attacked the driver and his partner.