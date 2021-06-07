UN to aid Russia’s civil society in implementation of 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030 depends on the joint efforts of the United Nations and public figures from around the world, and Russia’s civil society will have the UN’s support in this field, Vladimir Kuznetsov, director of the UN Information Center in Moscow, said during a press conference in TASS.

He underscored that the coronavirus pandemic has significantly undermined the capability of implementing the sustainable development agenda and its 17 goals, including those related to ecology.

"In this regard, joining forces is, undoubtedly, of principal importance: be it the UN system institutions, or the civil society, represented today by the All-Russian Society for the Protection of Nature. Of course, it is also necessary to involve world-famous celebrities of culture, sports, and science," Kuznetsov noted.

"In order to achieve success, it is necessary to form the widest consensus in favor of both the preservation and restoration of our planet’s ecosystems, and on a greater scale — to establish a green economy, a carbon-neutral economy. It is important for the survival of mankind, the survival of everyone. This is why a rather serious explanatory, educational work is needed, as well as various informational centers — the communication link. The United Nations Organization and its institutions, naturally, are ready to support the Russian Federation’s civil society, to support all people of goodwill, interested people who could aid us in achieving common goals," the Information Center director said.

He added that the UN representatives look at the perspectives of such cooperation with optimism because joining forces can lead to the most successful results.

In 2015, UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It includes a number of goals aimed at the elimination of poverty, preservation of planetary resources, and establishment of well-being for all. Each of the 17 goals contains several indicators that must be achieved within 15 years. Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Financing the Agenda warned that the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic might prevent the countries from implementing the goals on time.