Russians consume less alcohol than French or Italians — WHO

ST.PETERSBURG, June 3. / TASS /. Alcohol consumption in the Russian Federation has decreased by 40% over 15 years, in Russia this figure is less than in France or Italy, said Director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"As for alcohol consumption, over the past 15 years, the Russian Federation has made significant progress. The amount of alcohol consumed has decreased by 40%. Russians drink less than they drink in France and Italy. Due to this, life expectancy has increased by 8.5 years," Kluge said.