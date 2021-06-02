Mass vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 reaches 25% completion — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The plan for the mass inoculation of residents against the coronavirus infection in Russia has seen an uptake of 25% of the target population, however, rates should be increased, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021).

"The data is constantly changing, this data is already rather impressive, about 25%, even more, of those subject to vaccination [have already been immunized]," he said.

The deputy health minister noted that lately the rates of inoculation had accelerated, however, they still needed to be increased. "By September-October, we need to reach that level of the inoculated - this is 60% of the population, - which is established in order to completely immunize our country and avoid spikes in incidence," he said.

The health official noted that there were no problems with the production of vaccines. "Our vaccination is voluntary, and that is why both medics, and media outlets, and state bodies should all maximally work to attract the population to inoculation," he concluded.

The mass vaccination drive of the adult population over 18 was launched in Russian regions on January 18.

