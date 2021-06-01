Mongolian top diplomat notes Sputnik V role in immunization of country’s population

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has helped Mongolia carry out the immunization of its population, visiting Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg said on Tuesday during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This visit, which is taking place in the difficult conditions of the pandemic, proves once again that our countries attach great significance to bilateral relations. We also must stress the importance of measures to vaccinate people against Covid-19 for further regular cooperation between the two countries," she said. "I would also like to note that supplies of 60,000 doses of the Russia Sputnik V vaccine helped us vaccinate our people."

The Mongolian top diplomat said she was glad that her visit was being held when the two countries were celebrating the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations. "We are implementing an agreed plan of joint events dedicated to this jubilee. The fact that the sides attach greater significance to this historic date is very important for the further development of relations, our comprehensive strategic partnership, and for passing the good traditions of our relations on to the younger generation," she added.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund reported on February 9 that the Sputnik V vaccine had been registered in Mongolia under the emergency use authorization procedure.